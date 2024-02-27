ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia Power to write-off woman’s large retro electricity bill

    Laura Broom looks at her bill from NS Power. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) Laura Broom looks at her bill from NS Power. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Nova Scotia Power has had a change of heart about a large retro electricity bill sent to a customer in Halifax last week.

    Laura Broom told CTV News about the bill of more than $1,000 she received after the utility changed out her old meter to a smart one.

    Nova Scotia Power said Broom had been undercharged for about three years and the underpayment was being billed at the current 2024 rate.

    Broom said she spoke with customer service about the issue and was offered a payment plan and, after an inquiry by CTV News, the utility said it would adjust the past billing to rates that were in effect at that time

    However, on Monday, Broom said she received a call from utility saying they would write-off the entire back pay portion of her bill.

    With files from CTV’s Jonathan MacInnis and Bruce Frisko.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why buy now, pay later plans can be a trap

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News