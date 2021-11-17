Nova Scotia public works minister tests positive for COVID-19

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia's public works minister announced Wednesday she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kim Masland says in a statement that she felt unwell Sunday and was tested for the disease on Monday, receiving a positive result Wednesday morning.

Masland says she's been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and doesn't know how she contracted the virus.

She attributes her mild symptoms to her vaccination status and says she will continue to work with public health officials on contact tracing as she recovers.

Her diagnosis came as the province announced residents who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, including those 70 and older and front-line health-care workers whose first and second doses were less than 28 days apart, can begin booking appointments starting Tuesday.

Masland says her experience serves as a reminder to continue to follow public health protocols and get vaccinated.

"This shows how contagious this virus is and how important it is to be vaccinated and follow public health measures," she said. "I am not feeling well, but thankfully my symptoms are mild, and I know that the vaccine is preventing me from becoming seriously ill."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.