Nova Scotia reports 15 new COVID-19 related hospital admissions Tuesday, one death

Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new hospital admissions Tuesday, 16 discharges and one death related to COVID-19.

The province says there are 58 people in hospital, with four in intensive care. Their ages range from 39 to 100 years old, with an average age is 67. Of the 58 in hospital, 56 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

six (10.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

34 (58.6 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

three (5.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated

15 (25.9 per cent) are unvaccinated

COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

Nova Scotia is reporting that a man in his 80s has died in the Central zone.

“I am so saddened to hear about another death to this virus,” said Premier Tim Houston. “My deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. To all Nova Scotians, we know what we have to do to protect ourselves and others. So please, do your part to prevent another loss.”

“My sincerest condolences to the family grieving the loss of their loved one today,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “It is tragic to see the virus take another life, especially when we know we can prevent this from happening. To everyone, please use this as a reminder to get vaccinated, wear a mask and reduce your social interactions to keep Omicron from spreading.”

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Jan. 10, 1,870,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of those, 90.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, 82.9 per cent have received their second dose, and 21.3 per cent have received a third dose.

CASE COUNT

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,807 tests on Monday. An additional 616 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of Monday's new lab-confirmed cases:

332 cases in Central Zone

103 cases in Eastern Zone

69 cases in Northern Zone

112 cases in Western Zone

There are an estimated 6,796 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Tuesday.

HOSPITAL OUTBREAKS

The NSHA is reporting a new outbreak in a ward at the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney. Fewer than five patients have tested positive.

NSHA is also reporting additional cases related to the outbreaks in five hospitals:

three additional patients in a ward at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

two additional patients in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; a total of 10 patients have now tested positive

one additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; fewer than five patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital; a total of 14 patients have now tested positive

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening cough, or who has two or more of the following symptoms, needs to self-isolate and take an online COVID-19 self-assessment test, or call 811, to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: