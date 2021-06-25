HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as well as 15 recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 60.

Fifteen of Friday's new cases were identified in the province's in Central zone. Eleven involve close contacts of previously reported cases and four are related to travel. N.S. health says the close contacts are within a linked group of families and do not represent wide community spread.

The other case is in Eastern zone and is related to travel.

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

"Today's cases are a bit higher than what we have seen lately, but the majority of our new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a news release. "This is an important reminder that while we are reopening and easing restrictions, it is important to keep your social circles small, get vaccinated as soon as you can and get tested often."

The 16 new cases marks the highest single-day increase reported in the province since June 8, when 17 cases were reported.

"Now is not the time to be complacent," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "Our strong adherence to public health protocols has helped us get our numbers down, but COVID-19 isn't done yet. We need to still follow the public health measures, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

THREE MORE CASES CONNECTED TO HALIFAX SCHOOLS

Three of Friday's cases are connected to two schools in Halifax.

On Thursday afternoon, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 connected to St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary in Halifax.

"The school will be closed to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning of the building. Families and staff will receive information from the school about next week's schedule," the department said in a news release. "Public health will be in touch with any close contacts of positive cases and advise of next steps, including testing. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days."

On Thursday evening, the Department announced two cases at connected to Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax.

"Due to a previously identified case, the school is closed to students until Monday to allow for testing of close contacts," the department said in a news release. "The school received a deep cleaning (Thursday) and will be open to staff (Friday) to support students with at-home learning."

Public health says families and students will receive an update before Monday.

VACCINE SECOND DOSES MOVED UP

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 20 are now eligible to book an appointment to receive their second dose earlier than originally scheduled.

In a news release Friday, the province announced that effective immediately, anyone who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 20 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before September 2, can now reschedule their appointment to receive their second dose at an earlier date.

Public health says recipients will receive an email to the account provided at the time of booking.

Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or to request an email address be added.

When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment.

The province says notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.

Health officials also say the drive-thru vaccine clinics in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville can now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle. At the time of booking you can schedule a maximum four people for one appointment time.

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 847,830 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 72.1 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 147,001 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 924,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 3,321 tests on Thursday, and have now processed a total of 924,968 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 8,909 tests administered between June 18 and 24 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Sackville, Sydney, Shelburne, Chester and New Minas.

There have been 5,814 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,662 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two individuals in hospital, with no one in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,072 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 3,986 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 287 cases (three active cases)

Central zone: 4,627 cases (48 active cases)

Northern zone: 298 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 602 cases (nine active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

Public Health reports 'breakthrough cases' weekly. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health, there have been 4,108 cases from March 15 to June 22, 2021. Of those:

26 (0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated

219 (5.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated

3,863 (94 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 252 people hospitalized. Of those:

Two (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

27 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated

223 (88.5 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-six people died. Of those:

One (3.8 per cent) was fully vaccinated

Three (11.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated

22 (84.6 per cent) were unvaccinated

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate (60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Cole Harbour Place (51 Forrest Hills Parkway) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m.

Sydney Fire Station, 540 Esplanade, Sydney from 2 to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: