HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with four recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 74.

One of Thursday's cases is in the province's Western zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Ten cases are in the Central zone. Eight are close contacts of a previously reported case, one is related to travel and one is under investigation.

Five cases are in the Northern zone, all of which are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case is in the Eastern zone and is travel related.

There is currently one person in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,562 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. A total of 1,143,022 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,107 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,939 people have recovered and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

Since April 1, there have been 4,365 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,263 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 315 cases (11 active case)

Central zone: 4,812 cases (36 active cases)

Northern zone: 342 cases (23 active cases)

Eastern zone: 638 cases (4 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Sept. 19, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 1,460,229 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 78.3 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 72 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: