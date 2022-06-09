Nova Scotia reports 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase hospitalizations and a drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
Health officials announced 21 more deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday – 12 more than the nine deaths reported last week.
However, the province says only two of those deaths actually happened in the last week. Nineteen deaths happened between April 25 and May 30, but were only reported by the province on Thursday, due to what the government said was “a delay in reporting deaths.”
Of the 21 people who died, 90 per cent were aged 70 or older, according to the province.
"My thoughts are with the 21 families who've lost their loved ones to COVID-19," said Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia's deputy chief medical officer of health in a news release.
"As summer approaches, many of us are excited to reconnect with family and friends, but it's important we do so safely to protect those at high risk. Gather outside when you can, stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, and if you're sick, please stay home."
Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began Dec. 8, 2021, Nova Scotia has reported 309 deaths related to COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, the province has reported 421 COVID-19-related deaths.
The province says people aged 70 and older continue to be at highest risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.
Since the start of the Omicron wave, the median age of hospitalizations is 72, while the median age of people who have died is 81.
According to health officials, the risk of hospitalization is nearly 11 times higher for people aged 70 and older, and the risk of death is about 125 times higher, compared to those under the age of 50.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Health officials say 49 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 -- a rise of eight from the 41 new hospitalizations reported last week.
Of those currently in hospital:
- five are in ICU
- 19 per cent are unvaccinated
- The median age is 71
The data released Thursday covers a seven-day period ending June 6.
NEW CASES
Nova Scotia is reporting 1,474 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- 89 fewer cases than the 1,563 new cases reported last week.
VACCINES AND BOOSTERS
As of Thursday, 65.6 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose and 68,452 people have received a second.
Second booster doses are available to residents of long-term and residential care facilities, adults 70 and over living in the community, and members of First Nations communities who are 55 and older.
According to the province, evidence shows immunity gained from vaccines wanes more quickly among those aged 70 and older, which is why a second booster dose is recommended for that age group.
