Nova Scotia reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries on Friday

HALIFAX -

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 25 recoveries.

Public health says there are 16 cases in Northern Zone and 12 cases in Central Zone. There are no new cases at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash.

There is evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

There are currently 172 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 36,858 tests between Nov. 19 and 25.

There have been 6,462 cases of the virus from March 15 to Nov. 25.

The province says of those:

655 (10.1 per cent) were fully vaccinated

395 (6.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

5,412 (83.8 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 334 people hospitalized. Of those:

20 (6.0 per cent) were fully vaccinated

32 (9.6 per cent) were partially vaccinated

282 (84.4 per cent) were unvaccinated

Forty-two people died. Of those:

10 (23.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

3 (7.1 per cent) were partially vaccinated

29 (69.1 per cent) were unvaccinated

There are currently 14 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with five in the intensive care unit.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 627 cases (12 active cases)

Central Zone: 6,030 cases (95 active cases)

Northern Zone: 788 cases (62 active case)

Eastern Zone: 724 cases (3 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboardprovides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 1,628,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 788,942 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 16,690 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert appis available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: