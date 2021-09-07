HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day long weekend, along with 26 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 58.

According to public health, seven new cases were reported on Sept. 4, 11 new cases were reported on Sept. 5, seven new cases were reported on Sept. 6, and four new cases were reported Tuesday.

Fifteen new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Nine are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and three are under investigation.

Six new cases were identified in the province's Western zone. Four are related to travel, and two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Six new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone. Two are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one is under investigation.

Two new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone, both related to travel.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,523 tests on Sept.3; 2,252 tests on Sept.4; 2,511 tests on Sept. 5; and 2,327 tests on Sept. 6.

A total of 1,137,138 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,076 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,924 people have recovered, and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently two people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with none in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,334 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,248 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 313 cases (10 active case)

Central zone: 4,799 cases (37 active cases)

Northern zone: 328 cases (9 active cases)

Eastern zone: 636 cases (2 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Sept. 19, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 1,454,814 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 78.2 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: