Nova Scotia reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active infections drop to 184

HALIFAX -

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 37 recoveries, dropping the total number of active infections to 184.

Public health says 21 of Tuesday's cases are in the Central zone, six cases are in the Northern zone, and two cases are in the Western zone.

There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

UPDATE ON CASES AT EAST CUMBERLAND LODGE

Health officials say another staff member at East Cumberland Lodge – a long-term care home in Pugwash – has tested positive for COVID-19.

"A total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive, and three of the infected residents have died," wrote public health in a news release on Tuesday. "Public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place."

POSITIVE CASES AT SCHOOLS

On Monday, seven schools were notified of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Staff, parents and guardians will be notified of exposures if a positive case was at the school while infectious.

A list of schools with exposures can be found online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,924 on Monday. A total of 1,381,247 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, there are 18 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including six in an intensive care unit.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,100 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,809 people have recovered and 107 have died due to COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Nov. 19, 84.4 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: