HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 169.

Thirty-two new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Of those, 12 cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel and 19 are under investigation.

Health officials say there are signs of community spread among people in the Central zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

One new case was identified in the province's Northern zone, involving a close contact of a previously reported case.

One new case was identified in the province's Western zone, and is under investigation.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 4,241 tests on Thursay. A total of 1,193,575 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

There were 3,577 tests administered between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax and Dartmouth.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,486 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 6,222 people have recovered and 95 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 14 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with one patient in an intensive care unit.

Since August 1, there have been 590 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Of the new cases since August 1, 420 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 331 cases (9 active case)

Central zone: 4,998 cases (129 active cases)

Northern zone: 500 cases (22 active cases)

Eastern zone: 657 cases (9 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Oct. 3, 2021.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

Public Health reports 'breakthrough cases' weekly. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health, there have been 4,767 cases from March 15 to Sept. 23. Of those:

133 (2.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

297 (6.2 per cent) were partially vaccinated

4,337 (91.0 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 260 people hospitalized. Of those:

6 (2.2 per cent) were fully vaccinated

28 (10.3 per cent) were partially vaccinated

237 (87.5 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-nine people died. Of those:

2 (6.9 per cent) was fully vaccinated

3 (10.3 per cent) were partially vaccinated

24 (82.8 per cent) were unvaccinated

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 1,496,634 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 80 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: