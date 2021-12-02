Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 214 active cases in the province

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 40 new COVID cases Thursday, with 29 recoveries. Overall, there are 214 active cases in the province.

Public health says there are 20 new cases in Nothern zone, 18 cases in the Central Zone with includes the Halifax area, and two in the Western Zone. There is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

SCHOOL EXPOSURES

Three schools were notified Wednesday of exposures. Staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious. A list of schools with exposures is available online.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,330 tests Wednesday. The province has completed 1,409,914 tests since the pandemic began.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 2,466 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 2,236 cases have recovered and 16 people have died due to the virus.

There are currently 13 people in hospital, with five people in the intensive care unit.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

• Western Zone: 637 cases (10 active cases)

• Central Zone: 6,104 cases (105 active cases)

• Northern Zone: 897 cases (97 active case)

• Eastern Zone: 724 cases (2 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Dec. 1, 1,643,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 792,716 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 24,844 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: