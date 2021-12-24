Nova Scotia reports 611 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve

Nova Scotia is reporting 611 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve.

Health officials say there are an estimated 4,266 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those, 15 are in hospital, with four in the ICU.



The province also noted it has renewed its state of emergency.

Health officials will not be providing COVID-19 data on Christmas Day. Case information will be released on Dec. 26, 27, and 28, with the online dashboard being updated on Dec. 29.

