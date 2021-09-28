HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 97th death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a news release, N.S. Health says a man in his 70s died in the Northern zone.

"Another family is suffering the loss of a loved one, and on behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer our condolences to those grieving," said Premier Tim Houston. "This virus is serious and can have devastating impacts. Do your part and get vaccinated if you haven't done so already. Together we can slow the spread of the virus."

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving the loss of their loved one," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I urge Nova Scotians to get both doses and continue to protect themselves and the people around them."

The province also reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205

Twenty-seven new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

Three new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

Two new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 4,947 tests on Monday. A total of 1,208,254 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,598 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 6,296 people have recovered and 96 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 13 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.

Since August 1, there have been 705 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Of the new cases since August 1, 494 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 340 cases (13 active case)

Central zone: 5,085 cases (166 active cases)

Northern zone: 510 cases (17 active cases)

Eastern zone: 663 cases (9 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Oct. 3, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 1,503,065 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 80.3 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: