HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Friday and 10 recoveries, as the active case count drops to 55.

Two of the cases are in the Central zone. One is related to travel and the other is under investigation.

There are also two cases are in Western zone. One is travel-related and one is under investigation.

The final case is in the Northern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

The province says it is not issuing COVID-19 news releases or updating the COVID-19 data dashboard on weekends or holidays. Tuesday’s update will include long weekend data.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

There have been 4,357 cases from March 15 to Sept. 2, 2021. Of those:

68 (1.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated

261 (6.0 per cent) were partially vaccinated

4,028 (92.4 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 255 people hospitalized. Of those:

2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

28 (11.0 per cent) were partially vaccinated

225 (88.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-eight people died. Of those:

1 (3.6 per cent) was fully vaccinated

3 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated

24 (85.7 per cent) were unvaccinated

VACCINE UPDATE

COVID-19 vaccine rates continue to rise and the province aims to have 75 per cent of its entire population vaccinated by Sept. 15 in order to move into its final phase of reopening.

As of Friday, 1,451,801 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.

In total, 78 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,824 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. A total of 1,123,675 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,047 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,898 people have recovered, and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently no one in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 305 cases (6 active case)

Central zone: 4,783 cases (41 active cases)

Northern zone: 320 cases (6 active cases)

Eastern zone: 634 cases (2 active cases)

Nova Scotia is renewing the state of emergency. The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, Sept. 5, and extend to noon, Sunday, Sept. 19, unless government terminates or extends it.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Sept. 19, 2021.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: