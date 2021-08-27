HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with four recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 55.

Four new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Three cases are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Three new cases were identified in the province's Western zone. Two cases are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One new case was identified in the province's Northern zone, involving a close contact of a previously reported case, and one new case was identified in the province's Eastern zone, related to travel.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,857 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. A total of 1,107,199 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

There were 4,463 tests administered between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Spryfield, Bedford, Sackville, Tantallon, Mount Uniacke, Baddeck and Sydney.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 5,999 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,850 people have recovered, and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently no one in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19.

Since April 1, there have been 4,257 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,174 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 302 cases (4 active case)

Central zone: 4,747 cases (36 active cases)

Northern zone: 316 cases (10 active cases)

Eastern zone: 634 cases (5 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to September 5, 2021.

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

Public Health reports 'breakthrough cases' weekly. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health, there have been 4,305 cases from March 15 to August 26. Of those:

51 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

251 (5.8 per cent) were partially vaccinated

4,003 (93 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 255 people hospitalized. Of those:

Two (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

28 (11 per cent) were partially vaccinated

225 (88.2 per cent) were unvaccinated

Twenty-eight people died. Of those:

One (3.6 per cent) was fully vaccinated

Three (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated

24 (85.7 per cent) were unvaccinated

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 1,439,698 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 77.7 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health has several walk-in testing centres and mobile units operating across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing, in addition to testing by appointment, can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Friday, August 27:

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion - Cole Harbour (703 Main St, Dartmouth) from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion - Bedford (1772 Bedford Hwy, Bedford) from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Series (94 Alderney Dr, Dartmouth) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: