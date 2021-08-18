HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in the province's Central zone, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 25.

Public health says six of the new cases are related to travel, two are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Six previously reported infections in Nova Scotia are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases rising to 25.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,710 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. A total of 1,079,158 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 5,938 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,820 people have recovered, and 93 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently one person in hospital, in an intensive care unit, due to COVID-19.

Since April 1, there have been 4,196 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,144 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 298 cases (2 active cases)

Central zone: 4,705 cases (17 active cases)

Northern zone: 306 cases (3 active cases)

Eastern zone: 629 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to August 22, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 1,414,357 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 77.1 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health has introduced several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing, in addition to testing by appointment, can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Wednesday, August 18:

Alderney Gate Building (60 Alderney Dr, Dartmouth) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave, Halifax) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mobile Pop-up - Chocolate Lake beach (Herring Cove Road, Halifax) from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: