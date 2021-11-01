Nova Scotia reports one COVID-19 related death, 59 new cases over the weekend

HALIFAX -

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 101st death related to COVID-19 on Monday.

In a news release, Nova Scotia Health says a man in his 70s died in the Eastern zone.

"I want to offer my sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones grieving," said Premier Tim Houston in a release. "COVID-19 is still in our province and continues to have devastating impacts on families. Please get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick and continue to follow public health measures."

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the man who has passed," added Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health. "The vaccine helps prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. Do your part and get vaccinated if you haven't done so already and continue doing all you can to protect each other and your communities."

The province also reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 166.

Forty-four new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

Six new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

Five new cases was identified in the province's Eastern zone.

Four new cases were identified in the province's Western zone.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

EXPOSURE NOTICE FOR FIVE SCHOOLS

Health officials also sent exposure notices for four schools in the province over the weekend.

The latest school exposures are at Boularderie Elementary School and Dr. T.L. Sullivan School in Cape Breton, St. Stephen’s Elementary in Halifax, Joseph Giles Elementary in Dartmouth, and Madeline Symonds Middle School in Hammonds Plains.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious,” said N.S. Health in a release.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,186 tests on Oct. 29; 1,971 tests on Oct. 30; and 1,836 tests on Oct. 31.

A total of 1,315,886 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,413 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,146 people have recovered and 101 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 10 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with no one in intensive care units.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,517 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,344 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 434 cases (17 active cases)

Central zone: 5,692 cases (114 active cases)

Northern zone: 590 cases (22 active cases)

Eastern zone: 697 cases (13 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 1,576,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 750,349 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

In total, 83.2 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

