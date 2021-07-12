HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 37.

The new case was identified in the Eastern zone and involves a close contact of a previously reported case.

N.S. Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to give an update on the province's COVID-19 situation Monday at 3 p.m. Atlantic.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 2,959 tests on Sunday, and have now processed a total of 979,100 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,871 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,742 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently three people in hospital, with one in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,129 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,066 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 291 cases (no active cases)

Central zone: 4,657 cases (21 active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 622 cases (16 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 25, 2021.

MOVE INTO PHASE 4 WEDNESDAY

Nova Scotia is set to move into Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, which will further loosen restrictions.

Phase 4 will allow many businesses to expand their capacity, as well as permitting some to have full capacity as long as it follows public health measures.

Entering Phase 4 is contingent on 75 per cent of the population having received at least one dose of vaccine - as of Monday, 73.9 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 1,117,326 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 73.9 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 399,579, or 41.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,256,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Monday, July 12:

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave., Halifax) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 95 (1772 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: