HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as eight recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 44 - the lowest number of active cases since April 17.

Six new cases were identified in the Central zone. Five involve close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel.

The other new case was identified in the Eastern zone, involving a close contact of a previously reported case.

"Most of the cases we are seeing each day are connected to two contained clusters - one in Halifax and one in Glace Bay," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a news release. "There is no sign of community spread as a result of these clusters, but they do serve as a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as you can. Nova Scotians who are 12 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine online or by phone."

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 3,146 tests on Monday, and have now processed a total of 960,190 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,863 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,725 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two individuals in hospital, with no one in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,121 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,048 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 290 cases (no active cases)

Central zone: 4,651 cases (30 active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 619 cases (14 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 1,011,039 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 73.2 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 299,585 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

"Yesterday marked one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in our province," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "This was a wonderful milestone, but we are not finished yet. We need to encourage our fellow Nova Scotians to go out and get the vaccine if they haven't already."

The province says it has received a total of 1,256,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Tuesday, July 6:

Shubenacadie Community Hall (2848 Main St., Shubenacadie) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Rainbow Haven Beach (2248 Cow Bay Rd., Eastern Passage) from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: