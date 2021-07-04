HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as two recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 53.

Two new cases were identified in the Central zone, involving close contacts of a previously reported case.

The other case was identified in the Eastern zone and involves a close contact of a previously reported case.

"For the past week, we've seen daily new case numbers in the single digits which is a testament to the hard work of Nova Scotians. But we must keep up our hard work as restrictions ease and our borders open," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "Getting tested regularly and getting vaccinated will help ensure we have a wonderful summer with friends and family."

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

"Nova Scotians are working hard but we must continue to be vigilant by following public health measures," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "If you haven't had your first dose of the vaccine, please book it, and if you have, please book your second dose as soon as you're able."

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 2,827 tests on Saturday, and have now processed a total of 954,628 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,853 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,708 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two individuals in hospital, with no one in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,111 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,032 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 290 cases (no active cases)

Central zone: 4,644 cases (38 active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 618 cases (15 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 961,653 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 72.9 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 253,331 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,081,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Sunday, July 4:

Alderney Gate, main entrance (60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Preston Recreation Centre (24 Brooks Dr, East Preston) from noon to 7 p.m.

Richard Murray Design Building (5257 Morris St., Halifax) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre (202 Innovation Dr., Bedford) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Theresa's Parish Hall (285 St. Peter's Road, Sydney) from 2 to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: