HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Seven previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active infections dropping to 65.

All three cases are in the province's Central zone. Two are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,702 COVID-19 tests on Monday. A total of 1,116,151 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,031 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,872 people have recovered, and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently no one in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19.

Since April 1, there have been 4,289 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,196 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 304 cases (5 active case)

Central zone: 4,774 cases (50 active cases)

Northern zone: 319 cases (5 active cases)

Eastern zone: 634 cases (5 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to September 5, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 1,444,741 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 77.8 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: