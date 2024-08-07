Nova Scotia restaurant association seeks extension to meet new alcohol regulations
Well known for its hospitality industry, Nova Scotia boasts more than 2,400 licensed bars and restaurants.
By December 1, all staff who serve alcohol in these establishments will have to complete an alcohol safety certification course.
The province announced these new regulations in a press release Tuesday, catching some in the hospitality industry off-guard.
“In principle it’s a great idea, anything that improves the safety in restaurants is a great concept. However it’s always in the execution of it,” said Brendan Doherty, owner of the Old Triangle in downtown Halifax.
“This governing by press release is a strange way to do it and it’s never really effective,” said Doherty. “It most often leads to more questions than answers.”
It’s estimated there are nearly 20,000 people who work in the alcohol service industry across the province.
While some might already have an alcohol safety certification, the majority are likely without credentials said Doherty, who feels like the policy is being rushed through too quickly.
“To not have any input from the restaurant associations and to not have any input regarding transferring (certification) from other provinces to ours, it just seems really hasty and seems it was being pushed through really quickly,” said Doherty.
The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia (RANS) is asking for an extension to the December 1 deadline, to give the industry more time to meet the new requirements.
“What we would have ideally have seen was more consultation on how it was rolled out, so that we could have had more conversations around timelines and the impacts it’s going to have,” said Natasha Chestnut, RANS executive director.
Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc insists there was consultation with the industry and says the decision is about improving safety.
“We’re still moving forward with the December 1 start date,” said LeBlanc, who insists the safety course is accessible and can be completed in under two hours.
“It’s a two hour, self-paced training module online,” said LeBlanc. “And of course we will be working with our licensees, through education.
“We’re not here to penalize anybody but we do not want anyone to underestimate the importance of this training,” said LeBlanc.
In the last five years, the province says they have opened more than 150 investigations related to over-serving and intoxication, pointing out that other provinces require similar certification.
The course cost, initially set at $70, has been criticized by those in like Doherty and Chestnut, but in an email to CTV News, the government said the price was adjusted to $35.
The serve right program is offered by the Nova Scotia Tourism Human Resource Council and because the course can be completed online, the province doesn’t expect any challenges with offering the course to so many participants in such a short window.
The province confirmed anyone who has completed similar training in other jurisdictions will still be required to complete the training program here in Nova Scotia.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
DEVELOPING Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.
Canada's Newman wins bronze in Olympic women's pole vault
Canada's Alysha Newman has won the bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Paris Olympics.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
'We've seen an explosion': 75 per cent of Canadian dental care providers now partaking in federal plan
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
Canadian sprinter De Grasse fails to qualify for Olympic 200-metre final
Andre De Grasse will not be defending his Olympic title in the men's 200-metre final. The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., was officially eliminated from Thursday's final when the third and fourth finishers in the next semifinal finished with better times Wednesday at Stade de France.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
-
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
-
'It was harassment': Ford weighs in on video of Toronto cop appearing to give middle finger
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is coming to the defence of a Toronto police officer who was captured on video flipping their middle finger to a citizen during a heated exchange.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as crews start major feeder main repairs
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail
WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Here's the latest on Alberta's wildfire situation
Rain and cooler weather has helped firefighters make 'significant progress' against wildfires in Alberta.
-
Convenience store owners accused of trafficking weapons, selling illegal products
A central Edmonton convenience store has been selling illegal tobacco and trafficking weapons, police allege.
-
Batteries are a 'serious threat' in waste centres, the city says. Here's what to do with old electronics
Electronic waste is becoming a serious threat at Edmonton’s Waste Management Centre so the city is giving residents a reminder. Spencer De Klerk with City of Edmonton Environmental Management and Supply joined CTV Morning Live’s Meteorologist Cory Edel to talk about the importance of keeping these items out of your household waste.
Montreal
-
Quebec acupuncturist who reused needles suspended three months, fined $30K
The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists suspended Gasan Askerow for three months and fined him $30,000 for, among other things, reusing and not sterilizing needles while seeing patients in Quebec City and Montreal.
-
Ultrafine particles linked to 1,100 deaths per year in Montreal, Toronto: study
Researchers at Montreal's McGill University have found that ultrafine particles from vehicles and industry are linked to the deaths of an estimated 1,100 people per year in Canada's two biggest cities.
-
Polytechnique Montreal students build solar car, win 2 U.S. races
A group of students from Polytechnique Montreal built a solar-powered car that won two competitions in the United States, beating out some stiff competition from major American universities.
Ottawa
-
Testing still required to lift boil water advisory in Aylmer, Que. as it approaches full week
An official with the City of Gatineau says the situation that prompted a boil water advisory in the Aylmer sector last week is improving, but the advisory will remain in effect for yet another day.
-
Kingston, Ont. hospital opens psychedelic research, treatment centre
Kington, Ont. has a first-of-its-kind psychedelic medical centre in Canada at Providence Care Hospital.
-
Canada's Newman wins bronze in Olympic women's pole vault
Canada's Alysha Newman has won the bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Paris Olympics.
London
-
London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
Abandoned vehicle leads to charges: OPP
An abandoned vehicle investigation in Middlesex Centre has led to charges being laid against two people.
Barrie
-
Deshawn Davis apprehended in California
Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.
-
Tay woman busted for open liquor in the pickup
Tay Twp. woman busted for impaired driving in Midland.
-
Barrie man busted while carrying a loaded gun
A Barrie man was arrested after police found he was carrying a fully-loaded gun.
Northern Ontario
-
Speed cameras Sudburians love to hate effective in reducing speeding
The six speed cameras operated by Greater Sudbury are on the move again.
-
Vehicle forced into a ditch near where kids were playing in North Bay road rage incident
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and driving offences after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Bay.
-
Northern medical school receives funding to research occupational cancer
A research team at Greater Sudbury's NOSM University has received $200,000 in funding to examine occupational-related cancer caused by radon inhalation.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Huether Hotel adding new long-term rental housing
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
How a Cambridge, Ont. organization is keeping turtles out of trouble
A Cambridge, Ont. organization is doing what they can to protect turtles from potentially treacherous areas.
Windsor
-
Collision causes temporary lane closure on Lauzon Parkway
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has closed both eastbound lanes due to a motor vehicle collision.
-
Water main break in Wheatley causes discoloured water
A water main break in Wheatley is the cause of potential discolouration in water.
-
First Time Rider orientation day coming up in Chatham-Kent, Lambton
A First Time Rider orientation day is quickly approaching, inviting your little ones to come check out what the bus is all about.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
-
Hundreds of extras wanted for movie starring Bob Odenkirk being filmed in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
-
Three dead in pair of related crashes on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Three people are dead following a pair of related collisions on Highway 6 on Monday
Regina
-
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
-
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba wants 'to learn' from Saskatoon's landfill search that found missing woman's remains
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Benchmark house price breaks new record in Saskatoon
Saskatchewan is seeing record benchmark home prices in several communities, including the province’s largest city of Saskatoon.
-
RCMP seek tips in fatal hit-and-run on Red Earth Cree Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for tips about a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Red Earth Cree Nation in February.
Vancouver
-
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
-
Woman and child dead after crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack
A woman and child were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Tuesday, according to authorities, who say a second child was also seriously injured.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
-
Woman and child dead after crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack
A woman and child were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Tuesday, according to authorities, who say a second child was also seriously injured.
-
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.