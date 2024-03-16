Nova Scotia's Amos Pewter celebrates 50 years in business
Amos Pewter, a pewter design company located in Mahone Bay, N.S., is celebrating a major milestone this year.
“The company was started in 1974 by Greg and Suzanne Amos. They wanted to settle in Nova Scotia and they found Mahone Bay and just fell in love with it,” said designer David Christoffel.
The company is located in an old boat building shop originally built in 1880.
“We create pewter giftware, jewellery, housewares. It is all designed and created here on site and then we produce everything here on site. We make our molds here, we cast the pewter, we do the finishing, and we ship out all across the world,” said Christoffel.
“Pewter is an alloy, it’s made up primarily of tin. It’s mostly pewter, about 98 per cent, and we also have a bit of copper, bismuth, and a little touch of silver as well.”
Christoffel said a lot of the inspiration for the designs comes from nature.
“A lot of our designs are live castings. We take an actual starfish or an actual lobster claw, a shell and we make a mold of that. Then we cast pewter into the mold and create pewter copies of it,” he said.
“We also have forest treasures, maple leaves for instance that are casted into pewter which are a very popular item.”
Christoffel said he is excited to see what the future holds for the company.
“We’re a Nova Scotia company, we’re a design company. We had a great first 50 years, I think the next 50 are going to be wonderful. We’re going to take our designs and really take them to the next level,” he said.
