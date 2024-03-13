ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia's Hope For Wildlife welcomes 'completely bald' raccoon

    A bald raccoon is pictured at Hope For Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Seaforth, N.S. (Source: Facebook/Hope For Wildlife) A bald raccoon is pictured at Hope For Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Seaforth, N.S. (Source: Facebook/Hope For Wildlife)
    Hope For Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Seaforth, N.S., has recently taken an animal into its care and its appearance may have some people doing a double take.

    The centre posted photos of a female northern raccoon with alopecia – otherwise known as hair loss – on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

    The animal is described as being “completely bald.”

    “This kind of condition can have a number of possible dermatological causes like parasites, mange, or fungal infections. But she doesn't seem to show any of the symptoms of those in her skin. It's very healthy,” the post reads.

    Hope For Wildlife says the critter could also possibly have an autoimmune disorder causing damaged hair follicles, though she hasn’t been fully diagnosed yet.

    The racoon is also described as being “not friendly” and “feisty.”

    The wildlife rehabilitation centre says it is “amazed” the animal was able to live through the winter without any injuries -- or fur.

    “Her successful survival was all her own doing,” it says.

    Hope For Wildlife is no stranger to interesting raccoons – they’ve previously welcomed several albino ones.

