    • Nova Scotia’s LaHave ferry expected to be out of service for several weeks for refit

    The LaHave cable ferry in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County will be taken out of service Tuesday for a refit.

    The province says the refit is expected to take six-to-eight weeks to complete.

    The Brady E. Himmelman ferry will be towed to Meteghan in Digby County for its five-year refit, which is required by Transport Canda to renew its safety inspection certificate.

    Public Works Minister Kim Masland says it is an “unavoidable disruption.”

    “We regret the inconvenience this is going to cause for people in the area,” she said in a provincial news release. “We have done our best to schedule this work for when use is lower, and the weather conditions are still good for driving. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience.”

    The province says a replacement ferry is not available.

    The ferry service operates year-round between LaHave and East LaHave, and departs every 15 minutes.

    The province says the distance from one dock to the other by road is 36 kilometres.

