Nova Scotia's Tree for Boston cut down at special ceremony in Antigonish County
This year’s Tree for Boston was cut down at a special ceremony Wednesday morning in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.
The 2024 Tree for Boston is pictured in Mattie Settlement, N.S., before it was cut down on Nov. 20, 2024. (Mike Lamb/CTV Atlantic)
Earlier this month, it was announced that Hugh and Liz Ryan of Mattie Settlement would donate the tree, which is a 13.7-metre (45-foot) white spruce.
“We have watched this tree grow from a young sapling to its present height for the last 30 years,” said the Ryan family in a statement at the time. “We are happy and proud to donate this tree to Boston as a heartfelt thank you for all the help received during a great hardship in Halifax.”
Landowners Liz and Hugh Ryan donated the 2024 Tree for Boston, which is a 13.7-metre (45-foot) white spruce. (Mike Lamb/CTV Atlantic)
The tree is an annual tradition, and is Nova Scotia’s way of showing thanks to Boston for sending medical assistance following the Halifax Explosion on Dec. 6, 1917.
About 2,000 people died and thousands were injured and left homeless after French munitions ship SS Mont-Blanc and Norwegian relief ship SS Imo collided in the narrows of Halifax Harbour.
This year’s tree is set to leave Halifax on Sunday ahead of Boston’s tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 5.
Click here to see images of the ceremony.
