Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame will undergo major upgrades to make it more accessible

The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame will be getting a major facelift thanks to $2.5 million in funding from the province.

The upgrades to the facility in downtown Halifax, which is currently closed for renovations, will allow it to be fully accessible, with an elevator and upgraded washrooms, according to a news release from the province Monday.

A rendering of the Women of Excellence exhibit at the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame. (Contributed)

“The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame is where our province’s rich sports history comes to life and honours its many sports heroes, builders and teams,” said Marco MacLeod, MLA for Pictou West, on behalf of Allan MacMaster, minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, in the release.

“Visitors can look forward to returning to this sports shrine and being inspired by those who have strived and achieved athletic excellence.”

The renovated facility will offer more display space and provide optimal conservation and preservation of its collection with a new HVAC system and other mechanical and electrical infrastructure improvements.

A rendering of the Sidney Crosby exhibit at the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame. (Contributed)

“This incredibly generous gift from the Nova Scotia government will allow us to rebuild from scratch and preserve the legacies of Nova Scotians who have made sport in the province what it is," said Bruce Rainnie, president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame.

"We will now be able to tell these stories with more detail and depth than ever before. And we will make sure they are told especially to Nova Scotia youth – as examples of what can be accomplished through dedication and a healthy dose of humility.”

