ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia to offer at-home HPV testing kits

    An at-home HPV test is pictured in the office of Dr. Gina Ogilvie. An at-home HPV test is pictured in the office of Dr. Gina Ogilvie.
    Share

    The province says Nova Scotia will soon offer at-home HPV testing kits.

    Doctor Robert Grimshaw of the Nova Scotia Health Cervical Cancer Screening Program says tests are expected to roll out in two years.

    The move is expected to make testing more accessible for people without primary care physicians.

    British Columbia became the first province to offer at-home testing earlier this year.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Samsung unveils wearable technology with AI twists

    The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News