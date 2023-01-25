Nova Scotia town joins others in removing the name Cornwallis from municipal property

The statue of Edward Cornwallis, a controversial historical figure, is seen before being removed in a city park in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan The statue of Edward Cornwallis, a controversial historical figure, is seen before being removed in a city park in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island