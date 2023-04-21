Nova Scotia trail groups call for help

A survey by Hike Nova Scotia found many trail groups are struggling and would like more help.

Hike N.S. conducted a survey of trail managers in February followed by interviews.

“Trails have been chronically underfunded for a number of years but we also heard that they really need other volunteers,” said Janet Barlow, Hike Nova Scotia executive director.

The survey also found groups need access to staff or contractors.

“Many don’t have the capacity to hire and supervise staff themselves,” said Barlow. “So even accessing wage subsidy programs to hire summer staff, for example, is logistically out of reach.”

The pandemic upped trail traffic, and with it, wear and tear on trails increased. At times, groups caring for trails have to deal with vandalism or fix damage.

Fiona knocked down trees and caused devastation to parts of Nova Scotia’s forests and trail systems.

Keppoch Mountain in Antigonish County — a not for-profit that offers cross country skiing, mountain biking and hiking and collects fees through memberships — was hit hard by Fiona.

“We have some spots where it’s like a bowling ball has been dropped and there’s less than 20 or 30 per cent of the forest left standing and not even really safe to cut through,” said Justine Simpson, manager of Keppoch.

Volunteers and contractors helped clear the trails but a lot of downed trees still sit in the woods waiting to be cleared away. Simpson said Keppoch applied for federal and provincial disaster relief but the funding hasn’t arrived yet.

“We are in a bit of holding pattern,” said Simpson.

Barlow said another top need trail groups identified was training on trail repair and maintenance.

Hike N.S. will offer a series of trail maintenance workshops this spring and fall and also plans to build and deploy Youth Trail Corps across the province next year to help trail managers.

Provincial spokesperson Susan Mader Zinck said the government works closely with the trails sector and offers over $1 million annually for upgrades to trail networks across the province. Funding is available through an application process.

“This year, government has invested an additional $528,000 for trail repairs from Hurricane Fiona damage, which is being administered through Nova Scotia Trails,” said Mader-Zinck.

Barlow called the funding wonderful but said it’s a drop in the bucket compared to what’s needed.

“Not just to address the hurricane damage but to address the ongoing needs,” she said.

Toppled trees brought down by Fiona now sit in the forest as deadwood.

It could help nourish the forest but during a very dry summer, but it could also help fuel a fire.

“That is a concern. How do we deal with that? Do we chip it up? Do we move it out? So those are some questions that are being delt with right now,” Barlow said.

