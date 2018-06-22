

THE CANADIAN PRESS





TRURO, N.S. -- The Nova Scotia government has unveiled a new Mi'kmaq licence plate.

The plate features a Mi'kmaq petroglyph and bears the phrase "Mi'kma'ki Land of the Mi'kmaq."

It was unveiled today in Truro, N.S., and is available to anyone registering a vehicle in the province.

Premier Stephen McNeil, who is also Aboriginal Affairs minister, says the plate enhances the visibility and appreciation of Mi'kmaq culture in Nova Scotia.

Chief Wilbert Marshall of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'Kmaq Chiefs says the development of the plate was a community effort.

A $24 donation fee for the plate will go towards Mi'kmaq youth sports and recreation.

The province also recently unveiled licence plates celebrating the Gaelic and Acadian cultures.