A province-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Shontez Oshay Dechamp in relation to an incident that occurred on May 12 in Clayton Park when a driver fleeing police collided with a house.

Dechamp faces the following charges of mischief, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer, property damage, and breach of probation, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Police say an officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of Bayview Road and Woodbank. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, the driver sped off and the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

Police eventually spotted the vehicle nearby after it had collided with a house in the 100 block of Clayton Park Drive.

No one was injured in the home while the driver fled on foot. Police say they brought in a K-9 team to try to find the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Police are asking for anyone who sees Dechamp or has information on his whereabouts to call 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.