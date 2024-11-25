ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia woman wanted for threats, assault arrested: RCMP

    Jessica Carolanne Leroy is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Jessica Carolanne Leroy is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    A Middle Sackville, N.S., woman who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for assault and threats has been arrested.

    The RCMP says 28-year-old Jessica Carolanne Leroy was safely arrested Sunday. No other details about her arrest were released.

    Police said last month Leroy was wanted for:

    • assault causing bodily harm
    • uttering threats
    • failing to comply with a release order

