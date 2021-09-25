HALIFAX -- What began as a hobby for Keegan Leahy has turned into competing amongst the best in the iRacing world.

"I never really wanted to become a professional gamer, professional e-sports driver, I just was doing this as a hobby," says Leahy.

iRacing is a simulated experience where drivers can see what's happening with the car, receive force feedback in the wheel and know the sound of the tires.

Leahy started racing in 2013 and has been a competitor in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola Series for the past four years.

Last year, Denny Hamlin, veteran NASCAR driver, invited Laehy to join his team, 23XI, as the iRacing driver.

"That's a real life NASCAR team but they're also participating in the virtual stuff," says Leahy.

Being at the professional level, he is competing to win $100,000 at this year's championships under 23XI.

As far as Leahy has gone in virtual racing, he says he has never driven a real race car but would like to compare the two worlds.

"So it's a different experience and I really want to see how I do at it," says Leahy.