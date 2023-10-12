Nova Scotians living outside Halifax call on province to do more to solve homelessness

Nova Scotia residents living outside of Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are calling on the provincial government to do more when it comes to solving homelessness in the province.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Housing, John Lohr was clear that the government’s focus when it comes to solving homelessness and the housing crisis in the province begins in Halifax.

“The reality is 40 per cent of our population live here in HRM, and the bulk of the growth, the highest percentage growth here, anything we can do in HRM will impact a 100 kilometre radius,” said Lohr.

Lohr said if the housing crisis can be solved in the Halifax area first, then it will have ripple effects across the province.

“We see this as being the focal point and the area that is most important to address,” he said.

But not everyone agrees with Lohr’s statement.

“There are people living outside everywhere in Nova Scotia. There are students struggling to find housing, seniors, etc. And for this government to say we’re going to put our boot on the throat of HRM and say we have all the power and do nothing outside of it, where they have the majority of their seats, is a bit strange to me,” said Nova Scotia Liberal MLA for Bedford South, Braedon Clark.

The provincial and federal governments announced an $83 million investment into public housing in September, but not every municipality in the Nova Scotia is receiving funds. Funding is going to Bridgewater, Kentville, Truro, Halifax Regional Municipality and some areas in Cape Breton.

“I dashed off an email to Minister Lohr asking, if there was an explanation why those five communities were included and Amherst was excluded,” said Mayor of Amherst, David Kogon.

A new 25-unit rapid housing project for the homeless population in Sydney is currently in the planning stage with New Dawn Enterprises, but some feel the province needs to do more.

“As winter approaches we realize there are going to be people in serious trouble,” said Kogon.

