NSLC increases alcohol prices; beer and hard liquor see biggest jump

As of this week, Nova Scotians are paying a higher price for beer, wine, and hard liquor products.

On Monday, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation raised the price of alcohol by 3.5 per cent.

For some customers shopping at a liquor store in Glace Bay, N.S., Tuesday, the boost in booze prices isn't much of a surprise.

"Same as everything else," said one customer.

While prices vary for each product, the cost of beer and hard liquor saw the greatest increase.

"So, if you're buying a 12-pack of Coors Light it will mean an extra dollar. If you pick up a 750-ml bottle of Captain Morgan white rum, it's a $1.30 impact," said NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware.

Ware says the price hike is due to pressure being felt by suppliers.

"Traditionally, prices have slightly gone up or slightly gone down each year. We conduct price reviews twice a year in the spring and in the fall and it's amounted to about 1 per cent the last five years, so this is a noticeable change to customers," she said.

The owner of Big Spruce Brewery in Cape Breton feels the markup on local craft products sold in NSLC stores is too high -- and could affect sales.

"I absorb some of this reduced margin or pass it on to the consumer. The NSLC is still getting their massive markup,” said Jeremy White, owner of Big Spruce Brewery.

Meanwhile, Ware says the price of cannabis is dropping as more companies become settled in the relatively new industry.