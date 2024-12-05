Number of people on N.S. primary care registry continues to go down

The number of Nova Scotians in need of primary care has gone down again, according to the province’s health authority.

Nova Scotia Health says 119,670 people were on the Need a Family Practice Registry as of Nov. 27.

That’s down more than 12,000 people from earlier in the month, when it sat at 132,166 people on the registry.

The health authority says of those removed, 10,477 people were attached to care in the month of November. The other 2,019 people were removed after it was confirmed they already had a provider.

The percentage of Nova Scotians currently on the Need a Family Practice Registry is 11.3 per cent.

Nova Scotia Health says its next update on the registry will be in early January.

Previous counts

According to numbers released by the health authority, those in need of primary care continues to go down.

As of Oct. 4, the registry had 145,114 people on the list. About a month before that, the list stood at 164,489.

The registry, which went public in 2018, recorded 100,592 people in July 2022; that number shot to 152,001 by July 2023.

