Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is set to get another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Tim Houston said a new program is being created at Acadia University in Wolfville.
It’s set to be a satellite site of Cape Breton University’s bachelor of science in nursing program and eventually transition to a standalone program at Acadia.
The new program is in addition to an expansion of Nova Scotia Community College’s (NSCC) practical nursing program.
The college is set to add 30 seats to practical nursing programs at the following campuses: Annapolis Valley, Lunenburg, Strait Area, Truro beginning in September 2023, and Burridge and Kingstec beginning in January 2024.
Houston said the new program and expansion are part of his government’s “long-term plan for health care.” He campaigned on fixing it and the provincial waitlist for a primary care practitioner has never been longer.
“We know Nova Scotia needs more nurses and we're pulling out all the stops to ensure they have a nurse when they need one,” said Houston in a news release.
The province is spending $1.9 million on the program at Acadia and $2.1 million at NSCC.
“More nursing seats means more opportunities for people to learn, work, live and to care for people in communities across the province,” he said.
The province says about 50 per cent of the seats at Acadia will be designated for Mi'kmaq, Indigenous and African Nova Scotian people.
Peter Ricketts, president and vice-chancellor of Acadia University, says the new program will let more people in rural areas get an “exceptional” education.
“Nursing is one of the most critical professions in the world. Acadia University is encouraged to see Premier Houston's commitment and the government's investment in providing more avenues for skilled nurse training in Nova Scotia,” Ricketts said in the release.
The program will graduate 42 nurses in the first year and 63 nurses every year after, according to the province.
