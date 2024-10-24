Official Halifax municipal election results released; Andy Filmore won with 52,618 votes

The official results of the 2024 Halifax municipal election were released Wednesday night.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says the results have been reviewed and verified by elections staff and certified by the returning officer.

They show former Liberal MP Andy Filmore won the mayoral race with 52,618 votes and 42.52 per cent of the total votes.

The HRM says 123,735 of 336,418 eligible voters took part in the election, representing a 36.8 per cent voter turnout.

The municipality confirmed to CTV News earlier this week the voter turnout was lower than the previous election in 2020, which had a 42.8 per cent voter turnout.

An official list of the 16 elected district councillors can also now be found on the municipality’s website.

The new Halifax Regional Council will be sworn in on Nov. 5.

The HRM says official results for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial election will be available Thursday.

