Officials say endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled off New Brunswick

North Atlantic right whales are seen in this undated handout photo in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, ACCOL/NEAQ and Canadian Whale Institute) North Atlantic right whales are seen in this undated handout photo in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, ACCOL/NEAQ and Canadian Whale Institute)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island