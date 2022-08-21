Officials say endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled off New Brunswick
Fisheries officials say they are aware of an entangled North Atlantic right whale off New Brunswick's northeastern coast.
The endangered whale was last spotted east of Shippagan, N.B.
Officials say if the whale is located again, efforts will be made to disentangle it by mammal response teams who are on standby.
The whale was observed Saturday by a Fisheries and Oceans Canada Cessna aircraft.
Officials say the New England Aquarium has matched the entangled whale to a yearling, the 2021 calf of the Right whale known as 3720.
The whale's condition is not known and it's also not known what type of gear the animal is entangled in, or where it came from.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nunavut water shortage shows lack of infrastructure funding: researcher
A water shortage in Nunavut has prompted the region’s territorial government to declare a state of emergency, leading experts to re-evaluate water infrastructure in areas they say lack necessary funding.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Officials say endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled off New Brunswick
Fisheries officials say they are aware of an entangled North Atlantic right whale off New Brunswick's northeastern coast.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
Liz Cheney vows to oppose Republican candidates who deny Donald Trump's election loss
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney vowed on Sunday to oppose Republican candidates who back former U.S. President Donald Trump's falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election and declared Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley 'unfit' for office after they voted to overturn the presidential results.
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Toronto
-
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
-
Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain
A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.
-
Police identify man killed in Scarborough stabbing, issue arrest warrant for suspect
Toronto police have identified the man fatally stabbed in a Scarborough building on Saturday morning and named the suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Calgary
-
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
-
'The most Alberta thing I've ever seen in my life': Country Thunder kicks up some dust downtown
Saturday night, Country Thunder wasn’t confined to the concert area inside the fences at Fort Calgary.
-
Body discovered early Sunday by fire crew in southeast Calgary
A body was discovered early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
-
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
Thousands without power as thunderstorms rumble southern Quebec
Montreal's intense heat turned electric Sunday evening as the city was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Edmonton
-
'Really exceptional': Edmonton restaurant receives high praise from New York Times reporter
A local restaurant is basking in renewed fanfare after being featured in a national newsletter sent by the New York Times.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
-
Garden River pow wow draws crowds
Garden River First Nation is holding its annual pow wow as part of its Community Days celebrations. Dancers showed up for grand entry in full regalia, as well as Indigenous dignitaries from across the region.
-
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
London
-
'Flames were 60 feet high'; Barn fire causes $2M in damage ahead of harvest season
The flames and glow could be seen for kilometres
-
-
Ruling expected in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial, Monday
In early August, the court heard testimony about a day in December 2020 where Hildebrandt was charged with pushing 84-year-old, Jack Dykxhoorn
Winnipeg
-
'He didn't deserve this': family of latest homicide victim hold vigil
Family and friends of Brian Edward Anderson held a memorial walk and candlelight vigil Saturday to honour Winnipeg's 32nd homicide victim of 2022.
-
Clothing drive helps prepare Ukrainian newcomers for first Manitoba winter
Manitoba is still in the dog days of summer, but the Winnipeg chapter of the Ukrainian National Federation (UNF) is already working to help Ukrainian newcomers prepare for their first winter in the province.
-
'They're absolutely heartbroken': hospital crisis continues in Lynn Lake
Residents in Lynn Lake are frustrated and heartbroken that they cannot see their loved ones in long-term hospital care who have been transferred an 8 hour drive away to Flin Flon.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Customer dies at city of Ottawa landfill
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal incident at the city of Ottawa's dump this weekend.
-
'Go home!': Residents protest TUPOC group remaining at Ottawa church
Residents are urging members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group to leave a historic Ottawa church this weekend, as the group remains at the church three days after the owner moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
-
Six storylines to watch in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six storylines to watch during the city of Ottawa's municipal election campaign.
Saskatoon
-
Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported.
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Cord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.
Vancouver
-
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Merritt ER the latest to close due to limited staff availability
Emergency room closures in the B.C. Interior continued this weekend, with Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt the latest to shut down due to lack of staff.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
Regina
-
Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported.
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Cord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Victoria man last heard from 2 weeks ago, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help locating a missing man last heard from two weeks ago.
-
Feds contributing $3.4M for new community hall for Vancouver Island First Nation
A Vancouver Island First Nation will receive $3.4 million from the federal government to support the construction of a new community hall.
-
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to have foot surgery; season may be in jeopardy
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday.