

CTV Atlantic





Public health officials in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are warning the public about a possible exposure to an infected measles patient.

The patient sought medical attention at both the Halifax Infirmary and the Saint John Regional Hospital in mid-April.

Officials say anyone who visited the Halifax Infirmary emergency room on April 17 between 12:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the disease.

The infected patient was also exposed to the emergency room and x-ray room at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Officials say anyone who visited this hospital from April 18 to April 22 could have come in contact with the disease.

“We are asking them to check their immunization records to make sure they have two doses of measles vaccine and to also look for signs and symptoms of measles,” said Nova Scotia medical officer of health, Dr. Jessica Jackman. “And should those symptoms develop, to contact their healthcare provider.”

Measles is a highly contagious disease with initial symptoms including fever, coughing, runny nose, and inflamed eyes. Most infected people develop symptoms anywhere between 10 to 20 days after being exposed to an infected person.

“And then a few days later, it will start with a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and then spreads down through the rest of the body,” said Jackman.

Public health officials have confirmed the infected patient recently travelled internationally.

In a statement released by UNICEF Canada they say measles are a growing concern globally, stating ‘In the first three months of 2019, more than 110,000 measles cases were reported worldwide.’ They added this is up nearly 300 percent from the same period last year.

Chris Richardson has studied the virus for 40 years. He says he’s concerned something so preventable could cause more children to suffer and maybe even die.

“There can be death in one in 1,000 patients and usually due to inflammation of the brain,” said Richardson.

Nova Scotia Health says it will be difficult to track how many people come forward with concerns of being exposed, since they are being told to go to their primary care provider.

Health professionals say the best way to prevent catching the virus is vaccination.

“So once you’ve had both doses, it’s basically 100 percent,” said Troy Marchand, a pharmacist in Halifax.

Anyone born before the year 1970 has a natural immunity to the measles virus and only requires one vaccine dose. For those born after 1970, two doses of the vaccine are required.

Vaccines can be done for free by a physician or for a small fee from any pharmacist.

Health officials are advising anyone who is presenting symptoms of measles, to contact their medical care provider before arriving so they can ensure you are not exposing any other patients to the virus.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek and Marie Adsett