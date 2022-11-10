One home destroyed, four others damaged in Halifax house fire

A house fire in Halifax’s Fairmount area this afternoon destroyed one home and damaged four others.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said crews were called a little after 2:30 p.m. to a house on Drillio Crescent. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with thick smoke billowing through the neighborhood.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said the house is considered a total loss. (Courtesy: Christopher Whittle)

Officials couldn't say whether anyone was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The house is considered a total loss.

The house next door also suffered extensive damage, and three others sustained damage to their siding

An excavator was on site Tuesday night to dig through rubble.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.