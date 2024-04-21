One man in custody after weapons-related incident in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.

Police first warned residents of a weapons-related incident on the 0-100 block of Evans Avenue in Halifax at around 4:40 a.m.

Police said there were no threats to the public but asked people to avoid the area at the time.

In an update at around 6:16 a.m., police said they took one man into custody without incident.

Police presence continued in the area afterwards while police completed the investigation.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.