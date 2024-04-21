One man in custody after weapons-related incident in Halifax

ATLANTIC
    Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.

    Police first warned residents of a weapons-related incident on the 0-100 block of Evans Avenue in Halifax at around 4:40 a.m.

    Police said there were no threats to the public but asked people to avoid the area at the time.

    In an update at around 6:16 a.m., police said they took one man into custody without incident.

    Police presence continued in the area afterwards while police completed the investigation.

