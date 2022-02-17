One new COVID-19 related death reported in N.B. Thursday; hospitalizations decrease
New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday and another drop in hospitalizations.
According to the province's online dashboard, the death involves:
- a person in their 70s in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)
To date, New Brunswick has announced 297 deaths related to COVID-19.
The province also reported 79 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday – a decrease of 10 people since Wednesday.
Of those in hospital, 39 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 40 were admitted for other reasons, but either tested positive on admission, or tested positive while in hospital.
On Thursday, five people were on ventilators in New Brunswick and nine people were in intensive care.
NEW CASES
The province reported 321 new positive cases from PCR tests on Thursday.
The regional breakdown of those cases is as follows:
- 109 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)
- 66 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)
- 62 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)
- 27 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)
- 10 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)
- 33 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)
- 14 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)
Public health says 742 additional new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.
Currently, New Brunswick is reporting 3,441 active cases of COVID-19.
The province has reported a total of 33,968 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
VACCINE UPDATE
According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged five and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 86.3 per cent have received a second dose, and 48.6 per cent have received their booster shot.
HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING
The regional health authorities say there are currently 139 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are 170 workers with Horizon and 53 with Extra Mural – Ambulance New Brunswick who are isolating after testing positive.
More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police pledge action as protests approach 4th straight weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police pledge action as protests approach 4th straight weekend
Workers have installed new fencing around Parliament as Ottawa police say actions to remove 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from the city's downtown core will happen within days.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
American Jewish Committee demands Musk apologize for comparing Trudeau to Hitler
Elon Musk compared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Adolf Hitler in a tweet that appeared to support truckers protesting vaccine mandates, which immediately triggered a storm on Twitter.
Freeland says some protesters' accounts have been frozen, more to come
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says financial service providers have already frozen accounts of certain individuals associated with the trucker convoy blockades and protests.
'The time is absolutely right' for pandemic measures to lift, experts say
With several Canadian provinces set to lift mask mandates in the next few weeks, health experts say the time is right for easing strict measures.
What is the Diagolon extremist group and what does it want?
After patches connected to the Diagolon extremist group were seen on gear seized by the RCMP at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade, questions have arisen about who the group members are and what they want.
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
Former U.S. President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state's civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.
'Progress' in ending protests precarious, feds say, as MPs debate use of Emergencies Act
Federal officials say that while 'progress' is being made towards bringing the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa to an end, the situation remains 'precarious' as MPs are sent to work through the weekend debating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act, before voting on Monday. 'While we have made progress… I would suggest that at this fragile moment, it is precarious,' said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
Novavax vaccine authorized for use in Canada
Health Canada has authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine in Canada. The two-dose vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Ontario to offer remote learning for 2022-23 school year, restart EQAO tests for primary grades
The Ontario government says schools across the province will resume EQAO standardized testing this spring after a two-year hiatus, and that an online learning option will be offered for at least one more additional school year.
-
Ontario reports lowest hospital and ICU admissions with COVID-19 since first week of January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 in Ontario have dropped to their lowest levels since the first week of January as the province rolls back pandemic restrictions on Thursday.
-
Ontario hospitals keeping mandatory vaccination for staff, some for visitors
Vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and other public settings in Ontario may soon be lifting, but mandates for staff and even visitors in some hospitals will likely be in place much longer.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release new details on northeast crash that injured pedestrians
The pedestrians injured when a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill on Wednesday have been released from hospital.
-
History for free: Calgary's Glenbow Museum to ditch admission prices permanently
History buffs and art lovers will be able to enjoy Calgary's Glenbow Museum for free, thanks to a $25 million endowment from the Shaw Family Foundation.
-
Calgary Zoo visitors must keep masking in Rainforest enclosure to protect gorillas
Though Alberta is expected to drop its province-wide mask regulations next month, the Calgary Zoo will still be requiring visitors to wear them inside its gorilla exhibit.
Montreal
-
Another protest against COVID-19 health measures to descend on Quebec City
Another demonstration is planned for this weekend in Quebec City to denounce COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Quebec MNA calls on public security minister to instruct police to stop wearing 'Thin Blue Line' patches
Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault is reviewing the legality of the ‘thin blue line’ patch some Montreal police officers have been spotted wearing on their uniforms, according to a Quebec Solidaire MNA who has urged her to take action.
-
Amid dropping COVID-19 numbers, Quebec also saw 21,000 adults newly vaccinated in a month
Quebec's COVID-19 numbers continue to drop as the Omicron wave recedes. The province also reported that since Jan. 24, almost 21,000 people over 18 have gotten first doses of the vaccine.
Edmonton
-
Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch.
-
B.C. resident identified as Edmonton homicide victim
A man who was found dead on the outskirts of Alberta's capital city has been identified as a British Columbia resident.
-
9 firearms, $25K worth of drugs seized in western Alta.
Two men are facing charges after police seized firearms and drugs from a Grande Cache, Alta., home earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Icy road conditions across northeastern Ontario
The rain and subsequent ice in the northeast overnight has created some treacherous road conditions Thursday, cancelling school buses and resulting in a snowplow sliding into a ditch.
-
Canadian Mental Health Association returns Sudbury trucker convoy's donation
Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin said in a news release it is returning a donation made this week by 'a local partisan group that conflicts with agency mission, vision and values,' calling it a mistake.
-
Sault police say suspect held underage victim captive, hit them with firearm
A 32-year-old suspect is in custody following an incident on Elliot Road on Feb. 15 involving sexual interference and forcible confinement involving a minor.
London
-
Messy weather rolling through the region, warnings in effect
A winter storm continues its trek across Ontario Thursday.
-
Homeowner 'unaccounted for' in house fire
The homeowner of a house east of Clinton, Ont. that suffered extensive fire damage, Tuesday afternoon, is still unaccounted for, according to police.
-
LHSC reports slight drop in COVID hospitalizations
There’s been a drop in the number of COVID-19 inpatients being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Grand jury indicts Florida man accused of human smuggling across Manitoba border
A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Florida man on two counts of human smuggling one month after a family of four was found frozen to death in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Manitoba reports five new deaths linked to COVID-19; hospital cases drop slightly
The death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed on Thursday as the province added five new deaths.
-
Construction site in Brandon a total loss due to blaze
Fire crews are still on the scene of a blaze that broke out at an apartment building under construction, leading to its collapse.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police set up ‘secured area’ downtown, warn action against protesters is 'imminent'
Ottawa police have set up a secured area with almost 100 checkpoints to keep convoy protesters out of the downtown core as demonstrations approach a fourth weekend.
-
What you need to know about the secured area in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police are establishing a secure zone around downtown Ottawa as part of an increased police presence to deal with the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Former Waterloo police chief hired as Ottawa chief withdraws
A former Waterloo police chief who was hired for Ottawa’s top job, only to have the person who hired him ousted from her position, has withdrawn his name.
Saskatoon
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
Sask. RCMP search for suspects after two women's fingers severed
Meadow Lake RCMP looking for two suspects after a series of violent incidents were reported in the community on the evening of Feb. 11.
-
$6.6M in federal funding pledged for Sask. rural high-speed internet
On Thursday the Government of Canada announced $6.6 million in funding will go towards 10 projects around Saskatchewan to supply more than 2,500 households with high-speed internet connectivity.
Vancouver
-
B.C. investing $136.6M to build new BCIT complex, support training for thousands of new trade jobs
With B.C. expecting to see thousands of new trades jobs over the next 10 years, the province is investing millions to build a new complex at the B.C. Institute of Technology in Burnaby.
-
RCMP handcuff cougar that was spotted in Maple Ridge, B.C., neighbourhood
B.C. Mounties took the unusual step of handcuffing a cougar last weekend after the animal was caught prowling through a residential neighbourhood in Maple Ridge.
-
'The roaring 2020s': Many COVID-19 restrictions lift in B.C., but vaccine passport remains
Several COVID-19 restrictions have officially lifted in B.C., allowing nightclubs to reopen, indoor wedding receptions to resume and event venues to operate at full capacity.
Regina
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
'They're becoming a problem': Wild boar overpopulation an ongoing concern for Sask. municipalities
Many Saskatchewan communities are suffering from overpopulation of invasive wild boars, according to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).
-
Novavax vaccine authorized for use in Canada
Health Canada has authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine in Canada. The two-dose vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'That level of stupidity': Horgan condemns protesters who yelled at health-care worker, obstructed car
B.C. Premier John Horgan says he's disappointed to hear that protesters accosted an Island Health worker who was trying to reach a patient in Victoria on Saturday.
-
New exhibits honouring Chinese-Canadian history open in Victoria's Fan Tan Alley
A new, temporary exhibit site that explores the history of Chinese-Canadians has opened in Fan Tan Alley in Victoria.
-
3 eagles with several different ailments rescued in less than 24 hours on Vancouver Island
The North Island Wildlife Rescue Centre (NIWRC) in Errington recently responded to three adult bald eagles within a 18-hour period that were in distress from different injuries and ailments.