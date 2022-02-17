One new COVID-19 related death reported in N.B. Thursday; hospitalizations decrease

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa

Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

'Progress' in ending protests precarious, feds say, as MPs debate use of Emergencies Act

Federal officials say that while 'progress' is being made towards bringing the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa to an end, the situation remains 'precarious' as MPs are sent to work through the weekend debating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act, before voting on Monday. 'While we have made progress… I would suggest that at this fragile moment, it is precarious,' said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Novavax vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Health Canada has authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine in Canada. The two-dose vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island