One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia

A crew member has died after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in eastern Nova Scotia, the province's Department of Labour confirmed Saturday.

The department says it was notified of the death Thursday, and a stop-work order is in place as officials investigate what happened.

The death is the second workplace fatality in Nova Scotia this week.

Christine Penney, a spokesperson for Clearwater Seafoods, said the incident took place Thursday on board the Anne Risley, which is a company vessel that has been undergoing annual maintenance refits in Mulgrave, N.S.

No other crew members were injured, Penney said in an email Saturday. The company is not releasing the name of the worker, she added.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the crew member's family and his shipmates. We are organizing support and counselling for the family and crew of the Anne Risley," Penney said.

Department of Labour spokesperson Monica MacLean said she cannot share many details about the incident. She said the province extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased worker.

A 43-year-old man died Monday at the Irving Halifax Shipyard after he was struck by a piece of equipment

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.