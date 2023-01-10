Overdose prevention site announced for Charlottetown

An overdose prevention site is coming to Charlottetown, the Prince Edward Island government announced Tuesday.

The site, at 33 Belmont St., will provide a safer, supervised space for people to take drugs they already have, the province said.

Government says the location was chosen because it’s in a mix-use area that is within walking distance to key services.

“Treatment, prevention, and harm reduction all work together to help build healthy and safe communities. As a harm reduction service, the overdose prevention site will help save lives and connect people to available supports and services,” said Ernie Hudson, minister of health and wellness, in a news release.

“We look forward to positive collaboration with our municipal partners so that we can implement this life-saving service and help address the overdose crisis.”

The province says, with drug overdoses on the rise on the Island, the location is a strategic option based on the urgent need, construction timelines and implementation costs.

An overdose prevention site is a federally-approved service. The province says it will offer users the opportunity to connect with services like housing supports and addictions and mental health treatment.

Government says the site won’t impact public safety and will reduce open-air drug use.

The province said it is developing a “community engagement” plan to inform area residents, answer any questions and collect feedback.

A site operator will be selected in the coming weeks, according to the province. The Health Department will work with a contractor to complete renovations to the selected location.