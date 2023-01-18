Overwhelmed food charities say solution to hunger is higher incomes, not more funding
A Newfoundland and Labrador charity says it can't afford to keep operating a service that offered grocery gift cards to people struggling to buy food.
But Josh Smee of Food First NL says the solution is not to fund his group's food helpline but to increase incomes for those who can't afford groceries.
Smee says the province is facing a food insecurity crisis far greater than anything seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is when he launched the community food helpline.
Nick Saul of Community Food Centres Canada says his organization works with about 400 food charities across the country and that many are struggling as the soaring cost of living drives record numbers of people to their services.
Saul echoes Smee's calls for policy changes that would increase incomes for those struggling to buy groceries, including by substantially hiking welfare rates.
Smee says it was a painful decision to stop the community food helpline, but he says work is underway to make sure its users are paired with alternative services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine asks for battle tanks as Canada sends 200 more armoured vehicles
Defence Minister Anita Anand used a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to announce that Canada is sending another 200 armoured vehicles to help with the country's defence against Russian invaders.
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it feels like Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is waging war against workers. Singh addressed his New Democrat caucus today in a speech that heavily focused on the struggles faced by the working class.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
Lost to Boston: Nova Scotia-trained doctor says residency red tape forced her to leave
In a province where shortcomings in health care make headlines any given day, a Dalhousie-trained physician says she was forced to take a position in the United States, though she wanted to stay in Nova Scotia.
Ontario integrity commissioner and auditor general to investigate Greenbelt development
Both the Ontario integrity commissioner and the auditor general will be opening an investigation into the Doug Ford government’s plans to develop the Greenbelt.
Eligible Albertans can now apply for $600 affordability payments
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
Thin blue line patches go against Vancouver police policy, review finds
An official review of the controversial thin blue line patches embraced by some in law enforcement has confirmed they are prohibited under Vancouver Police Department policy, but it's unclear whether officers will be reprimanded for wearing them anyway.
NHL: Players can decide what causes to support after Provorov opts out of Pride night
The NHL says players are free to decide which of their team's initiatives they support. The league's statement comes a day after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in his team's Pride Night.
Toronto
-
Ontario integrity commissioner and auditor general to investigate Greenbelt development
Both the Ontario integrity commissioner and the auditor general will be opening an investigation into the Doug Ford government’s plans to develop the Greenbelt.
-
$60-million Lotto Max jackpot sold in same Ontario city for 2nd time in 2 months
For the second time in less than two months, a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot has been sold in the same Ontario city.
-
Major fast food company confirms it was behind the TTC 'French Toast Guy'
The air of mystery floating around the TTC's 'French toast guy' has lifted.
Calgary
-
Eligible Albertans can now apply for $600 affordability payments
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit in northwest Calgary
Calgary paramedics rushed a pedestrian to hospital on Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle in the community of Montgomery.
-
Calgary 1988 Olympic gold medal, uniforms and torches up for auction
A huge lot of Olympic memorabilia, including a number of items from the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, are now for sale in a U.S. auction.
Montreal
-
'Significantly underfunded': English group asks for more support from Quebec
A group representing English-speaking Quebecers is asking for the province to provide more funding to 'significantly underfunded' community groups serving anglophones.
-
2.3% rent increase recommended by Quebec housing tribunal
Quebec's housing tribunal is recommending rents increase by 2.3 per cent to keep up with rising expenses -- a figure landlords should be legally required to stick to, advocates say.
-
Auger-Aliassime digs deep for major comeback at Aussie Open
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the third round of the Australian Open.
Edmonton
-
Alberta ending agreement to hold people detained on immigration matters
The Alberta government is ending an agreement to hold federal immigration detainees in provincial jails.
-
Oilsands execs say a 'just transition' isn't a worry — it's their next big 'boom'
The CEOs of some of the biggest oilsands companies in Alberta say transitioning their workforce for a net-zero emissions future isn't about cutting jobs, but is about creating them.
-
Eligible Albertans can now apply for $600 affordability payments
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old seriously injured in North Bay crash involving accused impaired driver
A 40-year-old northern Ontario resident accused of impaired driving is facing charges following a Highway 17 crash involving several vehicles in North Bay, police say.
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
-
Vehicle hits pedestrian in downtown Sault Ste. Marie
A man is in hospital following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday morning.
London
-
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
-
Zellers returning to London, the place it started
Whether “The lowest price will be the law” again has yet to be determined, but Zellers is coming back. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced 25 Zellers stores will open inside existing Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada, and one of the new 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. stores will be located at White Oak’s Mall in London, Ont.
-
London man brings home $100,000 lotto prize
A London man is glad he said “yes” to ENCORE after taking home a $100,000 prize. Russell Huska matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order on the Nov. 20, 2022 draw to win the prize — He also won $5 on his LOTTA 6/49 ticket.
Winnipeg
-
New Zellers store set to open in Winnipeg
Zellers is making its official comeback, with more than two dozen ‘Zellers store experiences’ opening across Canada, including one in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg seeing a spike in frostbite numbers
Winnipeg has seen a sharp increase in the number of people admitted to the hospital with frostbite in the last year.
-
Doctor's sexual assault trial delayed again, defence asks for time to determine next steps
The lawyer of a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault says missing notebooks of the lead police investigator are unlikely to ever be recovered, and have asked the court for more time to figure out their next steps.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
-
Ontario integrity commissioner and auditor general to investigate Greenbelt development
Both the Ontario integrity commissioner and the auditor general will be opening an investigation into the Doug Ford government’s plans to develop the Greenbelt.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cuts half of flights out of Saskatoon for rest of winter
The Saskatoon airport has confirmed that Sunwing will be cancelling half of its flights out of Saskatoon for the rest of the winter season.
-
Zellers returns to Saskatoon
The discount department chain Zellers will be returning to Saskatoon.
-
Vancouver
-
Investigation launched into Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service member accused of secretly filming women
RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal activity by a member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service in Mt. Currie, and CTV News has learned he’s accused of secretly filming women he met on dating apps.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man critically injured in shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip
Police are investigating a shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip that left a man critically injured Tuesday night.
-
Thin blue line patches go against Vancouver police policy, review finds
An official review of the controversial thin blue line patches embraced by some in law enforcement has confirmed they are prohibited under Vancouver Police Department policy, but it's unclear whether officers will be reprimanded for wearing them anyway.
Regina
-
Former downtown Regina YMCA building to house temporary winter shelter
A temporary space will be opening in downtown Regina to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness, the city said in a news release.
-
80-year-old Regina track star named World's Best Athlete for a second time
Regina’s Carol LaFayette-Boyd has been named the 2022 World Masters Athlete of the Year. LaFayette-Boyd won the same honour in 2018.
-
Sask. family wants disabled daughter in psychiatric hospital placed in appropriate care
A Yorkton, Sask. family went to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building to plead for help for their intellectually challenged daughter on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Landslide forces residents to flee 2 condo buildings in Campbell River, B.C.
Two condominium buildings in Campbell River, B.C., were evacuated Tuesday night after a landslide drew police and firefighters to a waterfront neighbourhood south of the city's downtown core.
-
Vancouver Island elementary school closed for 2 days due to health concerns
An elementary school in Gold River, B.C., was shut down for two days this week due to health concerns.
-
$3M upgrades complete at Nanaimo high school
A $3-million renovation project at Dover Bay Secondary in Nanaimo, B.C., is now complete, the province announced Wednesday.