P.E.I. already preparing to host 2023 Canada Winter Games

The biggest sporting event to ever land on Prince Edward Island is still months away, but organizers are already hard at work.

They say more than 3,600 athletes, coaches, and staff will come to the island, and the 2023 Canada Winter Games will pump over $100 million into the local economy.

It’ll require a lot of volunteers, but organizers aren’t showing signs of concern.

"One thing we know about Prince Edward Island is that, if there were competitions for volunteers and volunteerism within a province, Prince Edward Island would be gold medalist every time," said Wayne Carew, Canada Games committee co-chair.

They already have half the people they need and expect to pick up the rest after summer winds down.

The Canada Winter Games takes place in February, but the big event has already been making its presence known in one community.

The recently opened Canada Games store on the boardwalk in Cavendish is stocked and ready.

This week, organizers launched 'Games Gear Friday.' If you share pictures of yourself in Canada Games merchandise you’ll be entered into a monthly draw.

Picking this location for the store was no accident either.

"Well Cavendish for the tourist population in the summer, and a lot of islanders come to this particular area of Cavendish in the summer as well," said Brian McFeely, committee co-chair. "It’s a great opportunity for us to have exposure and for people to pick up their games wear here as well."

Money from merchandise sales go to pay some of the cost of the games.

"It shows their support for the games and also helps us meet our revenue target on our merchandising," said McFeely. "So it’s a win-win, and a good opportunity for all Islanders to join in the spirit of the games."

Furthermore, the torch relay route was released this week. Leaving Ottawa Oct. 17 and looping P.E.I., before arriving in Charlottetown for opening ceremonies Feb. 18, 2023.

Nominations for torchbearers are also now open.

"We’re covering the island and we’re responding to a lot of people that want to volunteer," said Carew. "If somebody’s 85-years-old, and they think they can only walk a couple hundred yards, that’s great. Come on and we will have someone there to pick up the torch when you want to hand it over."

The torch will also make stops in Halifax and Crabbie Mountain, N.B., who are co-hosting events.

The store will be open until September and nominations for torchbearers will close on July 15.