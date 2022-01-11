P.E.I. announces an increase in hospitalizations, with six in hospital as of Tuesday

Prince Edward Island's top doctor says, as of Tuesday, there are six people in hospital due to COVID-19, with one person in intensive care.

"There are six hospitalizations, which is manageable at this point for our colleagues in acute care," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer, during a live news conference on Tuesday. "The continued rise in our new cases and active cases could have significant impact on the need for acute care."

Morrison says P.E.I. has not yet reached the peak of its COVID-19 cases and expects them to rise in the coming weeks.

"We've said right along that all of the things we are doing is trying to minimize how high that peak is and how fast it goes up," said Morrison. "And it's really incumbent on all Islanders to do everything we can to contain the transition."

NEW CASES

Morrison also announced 304 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making it the second day in a row that the province is reporting over 300 new cases.

As of Tuesday, the total number of active infections on Prince Edward Island is 1,694.

Over the last week, there has been an average of 190 cases per day on P.E.I.

Morrison adds as of Tuesday, there are approximately 8,500 Islanders isolating due to COVID-19, either because they tested positive for the virus or were a close contact.

COVID-19 TESTING

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, health officials say testing will continue to be limited to the following individuals until further notice:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

This is a developing story and will be updated.