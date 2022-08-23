P.E.I. extends health benefits to Ukrainians and Government-Assisted Refugees

The Prince Edward Island government is giving Ukrainians fleeing war and government-assisted refugees access to provincial dental and prescription drug programs by removing the need for proof of income.

The province’s program would normally require someone to prove eligibility through income verification from the Canada Revenue Agency. However, Minister of Health and Wellness Ernie Hudson says many Ukrainian refugees are arriving without this type of documentation.

“We are waiving the proof of income requirement so eligible refugees may be treated as Island residents and provided with health services from our provincial system,” said Hudson in a news release.

The Immigrant and Refugee Services Association (IRSA) will help connect eligible newcomers to the programs.

“IRSA is delighted at this news and appreciates how the province has responded to these needs,” said Bernadette Reynolds, the executive director of IRSA in the release.

The province estimates 80 Ukrainians will arrive on P.E.I. this year through the Canadian-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program, but it notes the number could grow.

Sixty people arrived on the Island under the Government-Assisted Refugees Program in 2021. The province anticipates 100 more in 2022 and each year for the next three years due to Canada’s commitment to settling Afghan refugees.

The P.E.I. government says these refugees will be eligible to apply to the provincial income-tested programs for only those medications and dental services not already covered by federal programs.